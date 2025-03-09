A worker from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), speaks to Afghan citizens while verifying their identity cards on an online tab, during a door-to-door search and verification drive for undocumented Afghan nationals, in an Afghan Camp on the outskirts of Karachi (File Image/Reuters)

Karachi [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, as per ARY News.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple Desecration in US: India Condemns Vandalism at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California's Chino Hills.

According to police, four people were injured in the collapse. The affected family belonged to Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, staying in Pakistan, to leave the country by March 31. The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Angry After Being Removed From WhatsApp Group, Man Shoots Dead Admin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was said in earlier reports that Pakistan was planning to evict all Afghans from the country but for the first time the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development. "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders," the interior ministry said in an official handout, as per ARY News.

"All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025," the statement added.

The interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place," ARY News quoted the Interior Ministry.

Over 8,00,000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)