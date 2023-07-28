Damascus [Syria], July 28 (ANI): At least six people were killed and 23 others were injured after an explosion took place on Thursday night in Syria, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the news agency, the explosion targeted Assayida Zainab town in the Damascus countryside.

Also Read | G20 Leaders Must Step Up for Climate Action, Says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A motorcycle was detonated near a taxi at Kou Sudan Street in Sayyida Zainab, as per SANA.

“The police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion place as bodies of the martyrs and the injured were admitted to hospitals,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on telegram. (ANI)

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Elderly Man Punches Shark in Head to Escape After Six-Foot Monster Attacks Him While Snorkelling Off Yallingup Coast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)