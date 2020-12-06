Faisalabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): In another instance of lawlessness in Pakistan, a case has been registered against six men for allegedly abducting a 12-year-old girl from Ahmedabad in Pakistan's Punjab province, and later forcing her to get married to a 45-year-old man.

Though the girl was recovered by police officials, the accused managed to flee from the location, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A local court had also chided the investigation offer for mentioning the wrong age of the victim as 17.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim has appealed to higher authorities seeking action against the accused, and also complained of non-cooperation from the police department in this case.

Earlier in November, a case of child marriage had surfaced in the Thul town of Sindh's Sukkur despite a law outlawing such marriages put in place, according to ARY News.

Prior to that, a 13-year-old Christian girl named Arzoo Raja was forcibly abducted allegedly by Ali Azhar, a 44-year-old man in Karachi, was converted to Islam and later married to her abductor. Various human rights organizations have demanded justice for Raja. (ANI)

