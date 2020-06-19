World News | 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Zealand's Coast

Wellington [New Zealand], June 19 (Xinhua/ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude on Richter scale struck the coast of Gisborne in the northeastern part of the country on Friday, according to New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring agency GeoNet.

Strong tremors were felt across the east coast of North Island in New Zealand.

GeoNet said that the offshore quake hit at 12:49 a.m. (local time).

The quake was 33 km deep, and about 700 km northeast of Gisborne, a city in the east coast of the North Island.

A police spokesperson said no damage had been reported as a result of the quake.

The National Emergency Management Agency announced there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake. (Xinhua/ANI)

