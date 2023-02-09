Moscow, Feb 9: An apparent gas explosion in an apartment building in the south-central Russian city of Novosibirsk on Thursday morning killed at least seven people, including a 2-year-old child, according to local emergency services.

Regional Gov. Andrey Travnikov said nine people had been taken to the hospital, with two in intensive care. Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Weaponry in Surprise Visits To UK and France.

Earlier, authorities had said ten people, including two children, who may have been inside when the explosion occurred at 7:43 am remained unaccounted-for.

“The nature of the injuries is varied — there are combined injuries, burns, and carbon monoxide poisoning,” Travnikov said.

The explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.

A criminal case has been opened on the incident, which preliminary data suggests was caused by a gas leak. Volodymyr Zelensky Breaks Security Protocol To Hug BBC Ukraine Reporter During Press Conference in UK, Sweet Video Goes Viral.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities of the region said that the gas system of the building was checked in September 2022.

Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia's third-largest by population.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)