Hohhot, March 14: A fire at a chemical plant in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region has left seven people dead. The fire broke out on Monday at about 2:08 am in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control about an hour later, Xinhua reported.

The rescue team reached the spot to find the seven missing people but after the work finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. China Warehouse Fire: 14 Killed, 26 Injured After Breaks Out in Jilin Province.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

