Kathmandu [Nepal], March 13 (ANI): Nepal's largest expo on architecture, buildings, construction, design and engineering, the Nepal Buildcon International Expo has concluded on Sunday in the capital Kathmandu, Nepal.

The international level and Nepal's largest expo on Architecture, Buildings, Construction, Design and Engineering the Buildcon Expo has been held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. It is the 7th edition which saw outpouring participation of Indian companies.

"This exhibition is very helpful to explore our business in Nepal. I see lots of opportunities here, a lot of thermo plastic vendors have been coming here to inquire as it is a developing nation and works of road marking is underway here. We can further expand our business here due to the works undergoing here. We have a lot of materials that can be used and delivered (to clients) here in Nepal," Rakhi, one of the exhibitors told ANI.

Through this exhibition we have seen our business to expand further and customers have flooded in inquiring whether we can deliver them with the products, we have found a lot of customers here," Rakhi added.

The International Exhibition is supported by the Nepal Engineering Association (NEA), Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal (FCAN), Society of Nepalese Architects (SONA), Heavy Equipment Parts Association and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Alongside the 7th Nepal Buildcon International Expo, the event was also hosted Nepal Construction Machinery and Heavy Equipment International Expo as the concurrent event which showcased construction equipment and heavy equipment of companies from Nepal and abroad.

The Theme of the expo was to promote shared responsibilities, reiterates industry role and responsibility in National Development. As per the organizers, the focus is on five key enablers: Facilitating Growth, Competitiveness, Promoting Infrastructure Investments, Developing Human Capital and Encouraging Social Development.

"It is good time for that(expand business) we are undertaking all the semi-government and Nepal government works as well and the scenario of business has changed totally with ease in business when it comes to India and Nepal," Ajay Bhardwaj, another exhibitor from India told ANI.

This year the expo focused on showcasing advanced construction technologies, inspiring innovative products and services for maximum exposure and greatest reach in Nepal's growing construction sector.

The highlight of the exhibition were Construction materials, Construction Machinery, Construction Heavy Equipment, Pre fab structures, UPVC Windows Machinery, UPVC Profile, Doors and Windows, Architectural Hardware, Bathroom Fittings, Pipes, Tiles and Sanitary ware, Roofing, Pre Engineering Building, Power Tools, Windows, Concrete Block Machinery Manufacturers, Earth Moving Equipment's, Material Handling Equipment's, Aluminium Composite Panels amongst others. (ANI)

