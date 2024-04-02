Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): In the nearly six months since Hamas's October 7 attack, 814 Israeli civilians have been murdered in Palestinian terror attacks, according to figures released by Israel's National Insurance Institute on Tuesday.

Of the 814 victims killed since October 7, the Institute reported, 39 were children.

The Institute's figures did not include soldiers, police officers, or members of local security patrols.

According to the Institute's breakdown, the 814 include five children under the age of five, five ages 6-10, and 29 children 11-18 years old.

Grants have also been paid to 65,032 Israelis injured in terror attacks.

The Institute added that it has paid out more than USD 275 million to civilian terror victims since October 7.

This includes $5.2 million in initial aid for funeral grants, widow grants, bereavement grants and burial grants to the families of the murdered.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

