Kathmandu, Jul 12 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 cases jumped to 16,801 after 82 new infections were reported, while 38 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The number of recovered patients has gone up to 8,589 as 147 COVID–19 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said.

Also Read | Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Organises Lunch Party at His Residence in Shimla: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

A total of 82 new infections have been reported, pushing the country's tally to 16,801, the official said.

Currently, there are 8174 corona active patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country. Nepal's COVID–19 recovery rate has reached 51.1 per cent, Gautam said.

Also Read | Hafiz Saeed, Other JuD Leaders' Bank Accounts Restored After Formal Approval From UN Sanctions Committee.

The death toll remains 38 as there was no death reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry.

So far, 283,515 PCR tests have been conducted across the country, it said.

The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December last year has claimed over 5.6 lakh lives and infected more than 12 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)