By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A meeting of the heads of border services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries culminated on Friday with the participants exchanging information reflecting on "assessments of the situation" on state borders of the group member states, trends and forecasts of its development.

Also Read | Revlon Shares Surges 62% in New York Trading After Reliance Industries Said To Weigh Offer.

The eighth meeting of the heads of border authorities of the competent bodies of the SCO member states, held in New Delhi had started on June 15, under the chairmanship of India, and was attended by representatives of the border services of the competent authorities of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) SCO.

"The participants exchanged information reflecting assessments of the situation on the state borders of the SCO member states, trends and forecasts of its development," said a statement issued by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Also Read | FATF Retains Pakistan on ‘Grey List’, Says ‘Will Verify Country’s Compliance with On Site Visit’.

The results of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2019-2021" carried out in 2021 by the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states were discussed and highly appreciated, it said.

"The plan for the preparation and conduct of the Joint Border Operation "Friendship Border - 2022" this year was reviewed and approved."

The statement further said they supported the initiative of China to conduct, under its organising role, a joint border operation of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states "Solidarity - 2023" in 2023.

"They approved the work plan of the Group of Experts of the Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO Member States for 2023, it read.

They discussed proposals on the place and timing of the next meeting of the heads of border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, it further said.

They noted that the "professional exchange of views and the development of common positions on countering new challenges and threats at the borders of the Organization will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, strengthening security and confidence at the borders."

The meeting was held in a professional and constructive atmosphere. The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation. The creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai (China) by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It was preceded by the Shanghai Five mechanism.

The SCO charter was signed during the St.Petersburg SCO Heads of State meeting in June 2002, and entered into force on September 19, 2003. This is the fundamental statutory document which outlines the organisation's goals and principles, as well as its structure and core activities.

The historical meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was held on June 8-9, 2017 in Astana. At the meeting, the status of a full member of the Organization was granted to India and Pakistan.

The SCO's main goals are strengthening mutual trust and neighbourliness among the member states; promoting their effective cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection, and other areas; making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region; and moving towards the establishment of a democratic, fair and rational new international political and economic order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)