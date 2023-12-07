Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on the total number of people who arrived in Israel from abroad in November of 2023.

Due to the war in Gaza, there was more than a 90 per cent drop in the number of tourists who entered Israel from November 2022.

Also Read | PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen Disappeared, Allegedly Picked Up by Pakistan's Secret Agencies.

39,000 visitor arrivals to Israel were recorded (compared to 369,800 in November 2022). 42.1% of these visitors came from the United States.

Of these, 38,300 were tourist arrivals (compared to 330,700 in November 2022).

Also Read | GOP Presidential Debate: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy To Spar at Fourth Republican Presidential Debate As Chris Christie Expected To Attack Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on departure abroad of Israelis in November 2023. There was more than a 75 per cent drop in the number of travelers from November 2022.

148,700 Israelis departed the country (compared to 645,300 in November 2022). 93% of the departures were by air (137,800). (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)