Tehran, Mar 7 (AP) A fire at an oil refinery in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas killed at least one person and injured three, state media said Thursday.

A furnace at the refinery caught fire as it was being repaired at about 11 am local time, state TV reports. A 38-year-old man was killed and the three people injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment, state TV said. One of the three is said to be in critical condition.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Admits to Assisting Boyfriend in Killing Mother, Stuffing Body in Fridge, Arrested.

In July, a fire at the same refinery injured eight firefighters after two oil tanks in a tank farm caught fire.

Similar fires have been reported from time to time at the port, which is located at the mouth of strategic Strait of Hormuz, as well as at other oil facilities in Iran.

Also Read | UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok 'Chroming' Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies.

The port is one of Iran's most important sites for imports and exports.

Authorities blamed similar incidents on decades of sanctions on Iranian industries, as well as hot summer weather in past years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)