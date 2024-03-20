Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Athens (Greece), Mar 20 (AP) Greek authorities said an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight Wednesday. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was later rescued.

The incident occurred near the small island of Psathoura, 175 kilometres (110 miles) northeast of Athens, after the single-seat jet fighter took off from an air base in central Greece.

The pilot was rescued by a helicopter launched as part of a joint mission by the military and the coast guard, the air force said.

The pilot was hospitalized for observation.

Greece is currently upgrading its F-16 fleet as part of a major military modernization program aimed at keeping pace with regional rival Turkey.

Wednesday's crash occurred hours after Greece took delivery of three US-made MH-60R Seahawk navy helicopters at a ceremony near Athens. The manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, said it will deliver four more MH-60Rs in 2025. (AP)

