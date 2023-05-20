Punjab [India], May 20 (ANI): Even in remote locations like Dharoki village in Punjab, the Women's Indian Premier League attracted up to 50 million viewers during its first week, igniting interest in women's cricket in India, according to Khalsa Vox.

The first season of the Women's Indian Premier League took place from 4 March to 26 March 2023, and featured 22 matches, all held at Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Tickets were made available free to women during the first season.

Despite early difficulties, Harmanpreet Kaur, a local legend from Punjab and captain of India's national team, is motivating a new generation of female cricketers and defying gender preconceptions.

According to Khalsa Vox, Punjab Police Constable Gulab Singh Shergill, on seeing potential in his daughter and other females in Dharoki, turned his one-acre farm into a cricket practice area and coached 18 ladies.

Shergill, a former farmer with his own cricket aspirations, contributed to the girls' training with his wages and farming profits. The district's Under-15 squad has already chosen seven of his pupils.The girls' accomplishments and Shergill's commitment are gaining Dharoki recognition and fostering the expansion of women's cricket in India.

Women's cricket has started getting popularity in India ever since the women's team reached the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup, where they lost to England. (ANI)

