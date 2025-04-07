Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sa'ar and discussed the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the latest regional developments and their implications, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides discussed regional and international efforts to resume a truce agreement, achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages, as well as the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict in the region. He affirmed the UAE's support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He also reiterated the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. He emphasised the importance of ending extremism, rising tensions and violence in the region, and called for the international community to join efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the region's peoples for security, stability and a dignified life.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed to the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza, which necessitates exerting every effort to ensure the safe, sustainable and unhindered flow of urgent humanitarian aid.

He reaffirmed the UAE's longstanding fraternal and historic stance in support of the Palestinian people, underlining the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination. He noted that the UAE would spare no effort in extending assistance and providing the necessary humanitarian support to meet their needs.

Sheikh Abdullah further stressed the pressing priority of bolstering regional and international efforts to confront extremism, hatred and racism, and of promoting collective international action to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in the region, which are fundamental pillars for building safe, stable and prosperous societies.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel. (ANI/WAM)

