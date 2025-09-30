New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and author Lakshmi M Puri is elated as her book 'Swallowing the Sun', which attempts to showcase women empowerment and based on the backdrop of the Independence struggle, is being adapted into a series.

"This novel is based on woman empowerment. It is about women who break all limits and turn the impossible into possible... This is historic as it is on the backdrop of Indian freedom struggle. It inspires the youth to level up themselves as well as the society as we have adopted a vision of Viksit Bharat," she said.

Puri added that history has always hailed the male freedom fighters, even though women contributed equally to it.

"The novel also attempts to bring to fore the unsung 'she'roes. Female freedom fighters were at the forefront during the freedom struggle but are not credited enough for it. This novel attempts to give a voice to them."

She expressed her happiness, saying that this was the onset of the journey of her words to the screen.

She said, "Today is a beginning of a new journey that would take words in this book onto the screen... This is going to be transported into a new medium that will take it to all of India and the world."

Abundantia Entertainment Founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra told ANI about the series, "This is based on a woman who is associated with Indian freedom struggle and also with today's generation... When I read this book for the first time, we decided to adapt it for OTT, which will make a compelling and unique story for the Indian audience. This is why we announced the screen adaptation of this book. We have taken the initial steps." (ANI)

