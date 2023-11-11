Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council attended a wedding reception hosted by Issa Saif Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Darwish Al Qemzi for the marriage of their sons Ali Issa Al Mazrouei to the daughter of Mohamed Juma Al Rumaithi, and Khalifa Ahmed Al Qemzi to the daughter of Jamal Khalaf Al Mazrouei.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Several senior officials and family members also attended the reception, which was held today at the Erth Hotel, in Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

