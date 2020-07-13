Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): Members of the Hindu Civic Society in Nepal held a protest in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu over atrocities committed against the Hindu community.

Protestors held placards and chanted slogans, demanding Pakistan to allow construction of the Krishna temple in Islamabad, which was halted after a boundary wall of the temple was demolished.

"We condemn the Pakistan government's actions as it is violating the basic human rights of a citizen. By holing this protest, we demand Pakistan allow the continuation of the construction of Krishna temple," said Vinay Yadav, the lead demonstrator of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad Hindu Panchayat had announced to discontinue construction of the boundary wall of Krishna temple after it was demolished by a mob. (ANI)

