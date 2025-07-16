Rawalpindi [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is being given facilities in Adiala Jail that go beyond what is normally allowed for B-Class prisoners, ARY News reported, citing the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

The Adiala jail administration stated that Khan is being held in a secure seven-cell area and has access to an open courtyard where he can walk and exercise daily. He also has access to an exercise cycle, an LED television, newspapers, and a selection of books.

A designated prisoner prepares all his meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as per Khan's preferences, as per ARY News.

Jail medical staff examine him three times daily. The most recent medical reports show that his health is good and all key health indicators are within the normal range.

Standard B-Class privileges also allow for two hours of daily physical activity, which Khan regularly uses.

According to ARY News, the jail authorities added that over the past three months, 66 individuals, including family members, lawyers, and PTI leaders, have visited him. During his time in custody, Khan has been linked to 413 social media posts (tweets) shared on his behalf and has been mentioned in the media 45 times.

The jail administration highlighted that these facilities for Imran Khan are provided under legal standards and dismissed rumours of mistreatment or solitary confinement as baseless and politically motivated.

Authorities repeated that Imran Khan's Adiala Jail B-Class privileges surpass those of any other B-Class inmate, and his security, health, and legal rights are being fully upheld under prison regulations.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, said that the former prime minister has been facing 'harsh conditions' at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to newsmen meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan shared what she termed 'two key messages' from the PTI founder. She said that Imran Khan told her that he, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, is enduring strict measures in jail. (ANI)

