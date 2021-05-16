Kabul, May 16: Five terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighter planes struck a Taliban hideout in Dand-e-Patan district of the eastern Paktia province on Sunday, a statement of the provincial police said.

The Taliban terrorists, hours after the end of the three-day ceasefire, targeted security checkpoints in Dara-e-Muqbal area of Dand-e-Patan district early Sunday and the security forces' fighting planes in sharp reaction struck the Taliban hideout, killing five insurgents and destroyed their anti-aircraft gun, the statement said. Israeli Air Strike on Gaza Kills 7, Unrest Spreads to West Bank.

A dozen more terrorists sustained injury due to the air raids, the statement further said.The two sides observed a three-day ceasefire on Eid al-Fitr occasion to enable Afghans celebrate the end of Muslims fasting month which ended late Saturday.

