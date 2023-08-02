Kabul [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI): The Afghan citizens have raised their concerns regarding the slow passport distribution process in the country and stated that not having a passport had caused residents to face several issues, TOLOnews reported.

In interviews to TOLOnews, the Afghan citizens said that they asked the General Directorate of Passports to speed up passport distribution in the nation's capital and other provinces.

Also Read | Pakistan Witnesses 18 Suicide Attacks in First Seven Months of 2023: Report .

However, under the Taliban regime, the people of Afghanistan continue to only face problems.

"I've been coming here for about three or four days, and I requested a name change on my passport. The manager collected our documents, and I don't know what will happen next,” said Idris, a resident of Kabul, according to TOLOnews.

Also Read | UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to List of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

Passport applicants have been attempting to get passports for many years, but they have not received them.

Separately, another resident of Kabul, Zazai said, "People are having a lot of issues. Some of them applied a year ago, but they haven't yet received them. People have (medical) patients."

According to the General Directorate of Passports, eight to ten thousand passports are granted daily in Kabul and the provinces, and attempts are being made to establish passport distribution centres in each of the capital's four zones, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)