Washington [US]/Brussels [Belgium], July 28 (ANI): Afghan diaspora held demonstrations across the globe against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

They protested against Pakistan's support for the Taliban and their interference in Afghan affairs. They held protests in Washington, Brussels, Denmark, Germany and UK.

They also protested against the abduction of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil on July 16 in the Pakistan capital Islamabad.

The demonstration in Washington was held on July 23rd and in Brussels on July 25th. The protestors highlighted the presence and activities of terror outfits in Pakistan that are being promoted by China's support.

They said that the religious seminaries in Pakistan are the breeding ground for terrorists and the Pakistani Army has occupied Gilgit-Baltistan with Beijing's assistance. They called for a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, elements affiliated with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a protest in front of the Pakistan Embassy on July 23rd, 2021, against the alleged abduction of 11-years old Ulus Yar Khan by the Pakistan intelligence agency.

In Germany, Afghans gathered in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on July 24th 2021, and protested against 'Pakistan's intervention in affairs of Afghanistan' and expressed solidarity with the Afghan Government.

In London, Afghans protested outside Pakistan High Commission on July 23rd 2021, raising anti-Pakistan and anti-Army slogans and called Pakistan to stop supporting the Taliban.

Earlier, a Pakistan social media activist Akhunzada Mahmood Sayed was beaten by Afghan nationals in Riyadh on July 16 for posting pro-Pakistani material on social media.

Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Moreover, the ties between the two sides have deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16.

Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible.

Since May, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban now claim to control about half of the country's roughly 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult. (ANI)

