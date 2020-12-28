Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes launched in Helmand province's Nawa district have left 11 members of Al-Qaeda and two Taliban terrorists dead, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"AAF strikes killed 11 Al-Qaeda and 2 Taliban's senior members, and wounded 2 more TB in Nawa district, Helmand," the Afghan Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The Al-Qaeda terrorists were believed to be training Taliban terrorists to make and use explosive devices, the ministry said, adding that a high-profile facilitator of Al-Qaeda was killed in the strikes.

Last week, Afghan military airstrikes killed dozens of terrorists in Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

In September, the peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital Doha amid continuing occurrence of bomb blasts in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

The peace talks are set to resume on January 5 next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)