Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday called the father of slain Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui and conveyed his condolences over the demise of his son to his family and friends.

Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India. He was killed during the ongoing violence in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district.

"This afternoon, HE President Ashraf Ghani called Professor Siddiqui, father of Reuters journalist late Danish Siddiqui, and conveyed his condolences over the death of his son to his family, friends and colleagues. The President termed his death as a great loss for the journalism fraternity," said Aziz Amin, Special Secretary to President Ghani.

Last week, Ghani had expressed grief over the death of Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in the war-torn country.

"I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he had said.

"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sediqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," Ghani had added.

India had raised the killing of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla last week at New York had said, "We condemn the killing of Indian Photo Journalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family."(ANI)

