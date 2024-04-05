Kabul [Afghanistan], April 5 (ANI): An Afghan woman has established a carpet weaving centre in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, that offers vocational training to about 200 other women, who are left without education in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

By opening this centre, the woman hopes to provide vocational training to girls who are not educated.

Also Read | UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

"We established this workshop with a fund of three hundred thousand Afghanis to keep women busy so they can contribute to the financial situations of their families," explains Farkhunda, the person in charge of the carpet weaving workshop, according to TOLOnews.

A number of women who work at this centre are requesting financial assistance from the interim government.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Now Able To Get in Touch With Two Indians Missing After Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Hualien, Says MEA.

"Schools may be closed for a lifetime, that's why we came here to learn something, to earn a wage for ourselves, and to promote carpet weaving in Badakhshan province," said Sohaila, a trainee.

Meanwhile, another trainee, Sabrina, said, "We ask the Islamic Emirate to ensure that women, children, and girls are not left unemployed. Schools should be opened," TOLOnews reported.

From the time the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, a sizable portion of girls who were denied education chose to pursue vocational training. Time and again, they have urged the Taliban-controlled government to reopen girls' educational facilities.

As the Taliban solidifies its control over Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened.

With infrastructure crumbling and essential services disrupted, millions are at risk of starvation and disease. Humanitarian organisations struggle to provide aid amidst security concerns and logistical challenges.

The ban on girls' schools since the Taliban takeover has led to a generation of girls deprived of education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

The denial of education not only stifles individual opportunities but also hampers the nation's socio-economic development, exacerbating its already dire circumstances.

International pressure mounts for the Taliban to reverse its discriminatory policies and ensure equal access to education for all Afghan children, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)