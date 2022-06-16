Kabul [Afghanistan], June 16 (ANI): The number of Afghan child labourers in Iran has surged 20 times since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan on 15 August 2021, claimed human rights activists cited by Iranian media.

On account of the World Day against Child Labour on June 12, Fatah Ahmadi, Iran's deputy minister of justice for human rights and international affairs issued an alert against the Taliban presence in the country allegedly causing uncertainties for Afghan families and fuelling the perils of child labour in Iran, reported Khaama Press.

Ahmadi, as quoted by the Islamic Republic of Iran's News Agency (IRNA) claimed that the Taliban's control over Afghanistan had compelled several families to migrate to Iran with their children, where they are being recruited as labourers.

Taliban's take over Afghanistan has stirred a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Several labour resources, industries, and public and private business companies ceased to exist resulting in poverty, inflation, and an increase in the number of drought-stricken people, reported the Afghani Khaama Press News Agency, claiming that presently, more than half of Afghanistan's population is unsure where they will get their next meal from.

Despite the fact that the number of working children in Afghanistan has increased since the Taliban took power, the group has not responded to the upsurge of Afghan working children in Iran yet, claimed the agency. (ANI)

