Kabul [Afghanistan], May 17 (ANI): Afghanistan's Badakhshan residents express concern over the rise in the number of attempted suicide cases in the region, especially among women and youths.

The Badakhshan health officials have reported that 30 people, including women and youths, have attempted suicide in the past three months and have been brought to the hospital, reported Tolo News.

"In total, there have been 29 cases of violence (attempted suicide) in the last three months, of which 27 are women and two are men," said Homayoun Forootan, head of the Badakhshan Provincial Hospital.

According to Forootan, the reason for the rise in suicide attempts by Afghan women is due to domestic violence and poverty, reported Tolo News.

"Poverty and unemployment are the main reason for committing suicide, as well as those whose spouses are unemployed and people who are under great economic pressure," added Forootan.

Further, as per Forouhar, a resident of Badakhshan, poverty is the cause behind the suicides, reported Tolo News.

"This is because of not going to schools and universities, they should pay serious attention to the schools and universities," said Forouhar.

An Afghan woman whose husband committed suicide stated that the prevalent family, employment, and economic problems had led to the suicide of his husband, reported Tolo News.

"My husband and I were both unemployed. When his children asked him for something, he did not have the money to buy anything for them and he was worried all the time," said the wife of the deceased husband.

Earlier, several residents of the Injil district of Herat province in Afghanistan were forced to sell their kidneys owing to abject poverty, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of western countries in a joint statement expressed disappointment about escalating restrictions imposed by the Taliban that impact the human rights of Afghan women.

"All Afghans should be able to enjoy their fundamental human rights. These rights are indivisible and inalienable, expressed in international human rights law, and endorsed by all members of the United Nations," the statement read. (ANI)

