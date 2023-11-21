Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): Several medical professionals discussed the transmission of several infectious diseases among recently deported refugees from Pakistan, TOLOnews reported.

According to a few of these physicians, a large number of the patients suffer from contagious skin conditions, which were previously uncommon in the nation.

Aqela, a refugee who was among the dozens of sick individuals who were recently deported from Pakistan, demanded that the Afghan caretaker government give the health issues facing the deported refugees careful consideration, according to TOLOnews.

"We came here out of necessity. I have children, and Pakistan forced us; otherwise, why would anyone bother to come during the cold season?" TOLOnews quoted Aqela as saying.

Many refugees with a range of illnesses requested that the interim administration treat them before their condition worsens and presents a significant obstacle.

"I have a heart disease, and I'm shaking so much that I can't even pray," said Fatima, a refugee.

Meanwhile, another expelled refugee, Rahimullah, said, "In Pakistan, where we lived, the police didn't treat us right, and even when we got sick, they harassed us in hospitals."

"Refugees who have been expelled from Pakistan have brought diseases from this country with them, such as skin diseases and eczema, and also diseases that they have encountered along the way, such as diarrhoea and seasonal diseases, which have become problematic due to the cold weather," said Wasi, a doctor, according to TOLOnews.

Moreover, the Taliban has said that negotiations with the Pakistani government will go on in order to prevent the expulsion of Afghan refugees from this nation.

"Meetings were held with them, and they are in touch with all levels through the embassies and communication committees that we have along the line, but those who made this decision are unfair and against the principles," said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Taliban.

The World Health Organisation had previously said that in order to offer medical care to refugees who either willingly or involuntarily return to the nation from Pakistan, they would require ten million dollars in help, reported TOLOnews.

The global health body also issued a warning over the spread of infectious diseases among refugees who are returning home and stated that if prompt assistance and health services are not provided, there may be a rise in the number of patient deaths.

Pakistan's decision to expel over a million undocumented Afghan migrants starting in November this year has resulted in more than 327,000 Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

International human rights organisations have criticised Pakistan's decision to expel undocumented Afghan migrants, which they have described as unjust. (ANI)

