New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to India for giving the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the war-ravaged nation at a time when the country is facing major food insecurity.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi expresses its gratitude to the government and people of India for the timely assistance of 50000 MT of wheat to the people of Afghanistan at a time when the country is facing a major food insecurity," Afghan embassy said in a statement.

In a ceremony held at Amritsar, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla along with Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2500 MT of wheat assistance from India to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

"The remaining amount is expected to be shipped in a month's time and as per the agreement between the government of India and the World Food Program (WFP), the wheat will be distributed by WFP within Afghanistan," the statement said.

In response to the humanitarian aid sent to the Afghan people, Mamundzay thanked the Indian government.

"I want to thank the Government of India. India has always come forward to help Afghanistan. Friendly relations between India and Afghanistan have a long history. Afghanistan has also stood by India whenever it is needed," Mamundzay told ANI.

"As per WFP 20 million people require food in Afghanistan and India being a big brother is helping us through food aids and we are thankful for that," said Mamundzay.

He said that 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be delivered in a month to the country and will be distributed to Afghan people facing food scarcity.

Talking about the delay, Afghanistan's Ambassador said, "We (Afghanistan) were in great need of food grains in November and December but Pakistan took a long time to allow the use of its roads/roads which we are saddened. India has given medicine to Afghanistan and even the Corona vaccine has helped Afghanistan in its fight against the pandemic". (ANI)

