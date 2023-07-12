Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12 (ANI): Taliban’s Supreme Court has announced that four people including a woman have been publicly flogged on accusations of committing “immorality” in Kabul’s Paghman district, Khaama Press reported.

As per a news release, the people were arrested from Kabul’s Kargha area. The convicts have been sentenced to three months of imprisonment by Taliban officials.

Taliban’s Supreme Court in a press release on Wednesday stated that after the verdict was issued, Taliban officials publicly lashed criminals in the Paghman district court in the presence of government officials and some common people.

Each convict was sentenced to twenty lashes and one-month imprisonment, the news release stated.

The Taliban after seizing power in August 2021, resumed practising physical punishment among the ordinary people.

Meanwhile, Human Rights advocacy groups have repeatedly stated in their reports that convicts do not have access to a legal and standardized judicial system in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

Many human rights organizations have condemned the physical punishment of convicts by Taliban officials.

The Taliban is accused of committing human rights violations in many cases, particularly banning Afghan women and girls from attending education, work or public engagements. (ANI)

