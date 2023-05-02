Kabul [Afghanistan], May 2 (ANI): Amid an acute humanitarian crisis, Afghan labourers have expressed frustration over their ongoing economic difficulties and declining rate of unemployment, TOLOnews reported.

International organisations reported that more than 50 per cent of Afghan households have trouble affording food. Sediqullah, a street worker in Kabul, claimed he was unable to make enough money to maintain his family.

Also Read | Royal College of Nursing Strike: UK Hit by Fresh Round of Strikes by Health Workers.

"Sometimes, I walk on the street to find a job, but I cannot earn even 100 Afs," he said, according to TOLOnews.

Time and again, the Afghan labourers have called on the Taliban to provide them with job opportunities, as they are unable to fend for their basic needs. In Afghanistan, a severe economic situation has even compelled some families to send their minor children to work.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley Layoffs: Top Brokerage Firm To Cut 3,000 Jobs in Second Round Amid Continuing Global Meltdown.

"The unemployment is at its peak. I stay from morning until (the afternoon) but I still go back home with bare hands," TOLOnews quoted Ghulam Farooq, a resident of Kabul as saying.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world.

The economic and political situation of Afghanistan has only gone worse since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August of 2021.

Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it was out of reach for many Afghans. Afghan children and women are impacted the most by the atrocities that the Taliban has unleashed in the country since taking control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)