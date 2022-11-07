Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): At least one person died in the landslide that occurred in the Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

As per the Taliban officials, the natural catastrophe took place in a village in the Maimay district of Badakhshan on Saturday.

Also Read | Tanzania Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 19 After Small Passenger Aircraft Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Bukoba (Watch Video).

Other than the deceased body recovered, one more person has been injured while two more are reported to be missing, the officials informed.

The landslide in Badakhshan province has damaged dozens of acres of farmland, gardens, and several stores. The rescue teams were not able to reach the remote affected site because of the deteriorated roads in the district, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-run Bakhtar state news agency.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Discharged From Hospital, Moved to His Residence in Lahore, Anti Govt March to Resume From November 8.

Badakshan province is considered very prone to earthquakes, as occasionally earthquakes and landslides cause damage and losses.

On the other hand, Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

As earthquakes are persistent in Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has decided to construct 1,000 "earthquake-resilient" houses for over 8,000 earthquake-stricken people of the Barmal district of Paktika province in southeastern Afghanistan.

In a tweet, the UN refugee agency in Afghanistan wrote, "UNHCR Afghanistan is moving swiftly to provide 1000 earthquake-resilient houses to more than 8000 people in Barmal District before snows isolate the remote region."

The houses will be handed over to the victims of the earthquake, the UNHCR said in a thread of tweets on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)