Kabul [Afghanistan], May 31 (ANI): Taliban forces have taken a man into custody in connection with the weapon smuggling to Pakistan, a local media reported.

The Taliban forces on Saturday discovered and arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition through Afghanistan's Spin Boldak town, Khaama Press reported citing the Bakhtar state news agency.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: First Death in Nigeria in 2022, 21 Cases Confirmed.

Four Kalashnikovs, three M16s, three PK machine guns, 900 heavy machine gun bullets, 33 grenades, and other ammunition were discovered with the detainee, according to the report.

Previously, Taliban security officials in Ghazni province had arrested three people in connection with weapons smuggling into Pakistan, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Monkeypox Won’t Turn into Pandemic, but Many Unknowns, Says WHO.

Military equipment is alleged to have been smuggled out of Afghanistan and into neighboring countries, mainly Pakistan, following the fall of the Afghan government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)