Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 (ANI): A passenger van overturned in Bamyan province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, leaving 14 people injured, reported Khaama Press.

According to a provincial statement, the accident happened at around 11:00 am local time when the driver lost control of the car, injuring 14 passengers, including women and children.

All injured people, some of whom were in serious condition, had been taken to the provincial hospital, according to the statement, reported Khaama Press.

Separately, three people were killed in a tragic accident in the eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, and 20 others were injured.

Another similar tragedy occurred on Saturday in Wardak province, leaving two people dead and eight more hurt.

In the Behsod area of Wardak on Friday, a minibus overturned, leaving two people dead and eight others hurt, according to provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Asrar.

Asrar claims that irresponsible driving caused the mini-bus to overturn, killing several people, according to Khaama Press.

All victims, including women and children, were sent for medical attention to the closest hospital. Reckless driving, poorly built roads, a lack of the rule of law, and badly maintained cars have all contributed to a surge in traffic accidents across the nation. (ANI)

