Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): One person was tortured and killed by unidentified men in the Sayad district of Sar-e-Pol province in northern Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

As per local Taliban officials, the incident happened in the Angashka village of Sayad district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Naeem. However, the motive of the crime is yet to be found.

Although the Taliban officials said that an investigation has started but didn't mention any arrest or detention in the case, Khaam Press reported.

As per Khaama Press, in recent months, the reports of unsolved, mysterious murders have increased.

In one of the most recent incidents, a minor girl was killed on Friday by unknown people in the Miramor district of Daikundi province in central Afghanistan. The girl's body was reportedly discovered close to her place of residence with her scarf tied around her neck.

The Taliban have repeatedly asserted that the group has maintained security in Afghanistan, but each of these mysterious deaths around the country disproves its assertions.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The Taliban's decision to ban female students above grade six from going to school has drawn widespread criticism at the national and international levels.

Since its assent to power in August last year, the Taliban regime which has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions.

As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health. Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives since taking over.

The Taliban have also carried out censorship, limited critical reporting, and beaten journalists. Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel. They have summarily executed people deemed affiliated with the Islamic State.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

