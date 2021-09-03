Kabul [Afghanistan] September 3 (ANI): The Taliban which incurred heavy causalities during a standoff with the Afghan resistance force has joined hands with the Islamic extremist Al-Qaeda to attack the Panjshir province, TASS reported citing a representative of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

"Al-Qaeda militant units are joining the Taliban in attacking Panjshir," Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the representative.

Resistance spokesperson Fahim Dashti also informed that the front was committed to a peaceful settlement but was ready to face any attack from the Taliban.

Dashti's remarks came after the resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing at least 350 members of the Islamic group while mutilating 290 others.

The resistance forces had also denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the Panjshir province.

Meanwhile, concerned over clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley, the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Friday asked the two forces to stop warring and resolve their issues through dialogue.

In other recent developments, instability in Afghanistan has become a matter of concern among Pakistan authorities despite 'tight security at the border with the war-torn country.

According to media reports, attacks on security posts of Pakistan that lies along the Afghan border have increased in the past few days.

Pakistan's Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) party has also announced protests on September 5 across Sindh province against resettling of Afghan refugees.

The Peshawar Police has also been acting against the Afghan refugees and arresting the ones without any identity proof. (ANI)

