Kabul [Afghanistan], November 4 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives in an explosion that took place in Afghanistan's Logar province on Thursday.

The blast was caused by a mine planted on a three-wheeled vehicle and a child is also said to be among the victims of the blast, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.

So far, none of the groups operating in Afghanistan has commented on what happened or claimed responsibility, Sputnik reported.

The blast came days after 19 people were killed and reported 43 injuries in twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

