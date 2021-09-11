Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaking with reporters after the 2 + 2 ministerial meeting on Saturday.

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Saturday said the future of Afghanistan remains a central concern for both India and Australia after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

"Australian and India share a positive vision of free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. Last month saw fall of Kabul, future of Afghanistan remains a central concern," Payne said while addressing the question in a press interaction after 2+2 dialogue.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August, the situation in the troubled country has been dominating the global agenda, with stakeholders trying to find ways to ensure stability in the region.

After holding the 2+2 talks with Indian counterparts, the Australian Foreign Minister reiterated that both the countries share a strong interest that Afghanistan never ever becomes safe haven for terrorists.

"We share strong interests in ensuring that Afghan, never again becomes safe haven for breeding, training of terrorists. We're also very focused on seeking safe passage for citizens, foreign nationals, visa holders of other countries who seek to leave Afghanistan," she said.

Payne touched upon the aspect of women and girls position in Afghanistan and commented that "In relation to the position of women and girls, for 20 years we've worked with the international community and people of Afghanistan to ensure better circumstances for women."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar expressed his views saying "very detailed exchange of views and approach is very similar between the two countries regarding Afghanistan".

"During the '2+2' dialogue we also exchanged views on developments in our neighbouring regions. Afghanistan was understandably a major subject of discussion. We agreed that the international community must be united in its approach, guided by UN Security Council Resolution 2593," EAM Jaishankar said.

This is the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the nations' foreign and defense ministers. The agenda included bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Payne and Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton participated in the meeting. (ANI)

