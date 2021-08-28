Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans in Kabul protested against the closure of banks on Saturday as people have been facing serious financial difficulties due to the shutdown, a media report said.

Men and women took to the streets of Kabul on Saturday to protest against the closure of the central bank, private banks, and money-changing markets across the country, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

People gathered at the gate of government and private banks in Kabul but they did not get their money, Khaama Press added.

The Taliban had directed all government and private banks to resume operations from Saturday.

However, bank officials have not resumed operation as they said the central bank of Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank, is still closed, Khaama Press added.

Since the Taliban's takeover of the country, banks have been closed leaving millions of people out of cash.

Employers have not paid their staff and even those who have money in their accounts cannot withdraw it.

Afghanistan's situation is deteriorating as the Taliban took control of the country on August 15 after the fall of the government. (ANI)

