Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,368,330 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to data from the Africa CDC, the COVID-19 death toll in Africa rose to 82,954 with 2,824,960 recoveries, said the agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of caseload include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, said the African Union (AU) Commission's specialized healthcare agency.

South Africa has reported 39,501 COVID-19-related deaths as of Friday, the highest death toll in Africa, according to the Africa CDC.

Meanwhile, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, said Friday that the African continent is "in a critical phase of the pandemic."

"As economies reopen and travel resume, we must pay attention to the prevention of transmission, prevention of deaths and prevention of harm by carefully and cautiously opening our borders," an AU statement issued on Friday quoted the Africa CDC director as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)