Addis Ababa [South Africa], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,155,691 cases as of late Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 225,967 and some 8,329,481 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | Israel to Add US, Canada to Travel Ban Over Omicron Variant.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,292,609 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 952,628 cases as of late Sunday evening, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Omicron Variant Will Strain US Hospitals in Coming Weeks, Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)