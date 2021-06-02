Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 2 (ANI): Following in the footsteps of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) suspended the membership of Mali on Tuesday following a military coup and the detention of the country's interim prime minister and president.

The AU also threatened Mali with sanctions if power is not returned to the civilian transitional government, reported DW news agency.

The Peace and Security Council laid out a statement saying Mali is immediately barred from participating in African Union activities, adding that the union was "deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made thus far in the transition process in the country".

The statement called for a return to the transition, the release of all political stakeholders, including the detained interim President Bah Ndaw and interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane who are under house arrest, and for authorities to respect the 18 months transition period original stipulated in the agreement.

The AU "strongly urged the Malian military to urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Mali", reported DW.

It said if Mali fails to comply, the Peace and Security Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against any spoilers of the current transition.

Colonel Goita sparked global outrage last month after he detained the transitional president and prime minister and was subsequently named president by Mali's constitutional court, DW reported. Mali was subjected to sanctions from neighboring western African countries in the wake of the coup.

Meanwhile, Goita had earlier said he had dismissed the president and prime minister for violating the transitional charter. He told ECOWAS that a military council would assume power in Mali, informed a military source.

In August last year, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base, where insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

Later, on September 12, the military approved the basic law and strategy for transition after consultations with political and civil figures. The parties agreed that the transition period would last eighteen months. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was initially appointed as president for that period, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

