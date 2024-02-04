Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that, in line with an agreement reached with the US, Egypt and the UN, the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings between Israel and Egypt will be closed on Saturdays.

This is being done in order to facilitate the UN's distribution of the goods on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom and the reception on the Egyptian side of Rafah.

The trucks carrying aid for Gaza passed through these border crossings located near Gaza before heading there. Israel inspects all of the trucks to ensure that nothing that can be used as weapons by Hamas is being sent into Gaza.

COGAT also reported that on Saturday, February 3, four tankers of cooking gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza entered the Gaza Strip.

Also, the coordination of the repair of vital infrastructure was successfully completed. (ANI/TPS)

