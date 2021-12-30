New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari during his visit to South Korea met Republic of Korea's National Defence Minister, Suh Wook and Joint Chief of Staff, General Won In-choul on Thursday.

"As part of the visit, #CAS called on Minister of National Defence and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. CAS also met the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force. Wide-ranging issues on enhancing bilateral defence engagement were discussed during the meetings," tweeted Indian Air Force.

Also, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari also met Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force.

Earlier, India and South Korea held the third Strategic Dialogue where the two sides discussed partnership in critical and high technologies and supply chain resilience.

The Air Chief Marshal's visit is expected to bolster ties with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea. (ANI)

