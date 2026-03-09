New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, Air India issued a travel advisory on Sunday, noting that Air India and Air India Express would continue with their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. It further noted that in addition to the scheduled services, both airlines would operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to assist in bringing stranded travellers home to India.

The official statement said, "Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 9 March 2026, as the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remain open. The two airlines will together operate a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah and Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat."

It added, "On 9 March 2026, Air India will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kozhikode. Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi."

With respect to the additional ad-hoc flights, the statement said, "In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 09 March 2026 to assist in bringing stranded travellers home to India, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities. While Air India would operate 10 non-scheduled flights to and from Dubai, including three round-trips from Mumbai and two round-trips from Delhi, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each to Dubai from Mumbai and Bengaluru."

It further informed, "Air India Express will also operate non-scheduled flights to the other emirates of the UAE, including one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, one round-trip each to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and one-round trip each to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, and two round-trips from Mumbai."

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs shared an update on the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, noting that more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026 and that a dedicated special control room has been set up to monitor and respond to queries from those affected.

In an official press statement, the MEA said that the Government of India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short-duration visits. (ANI)

