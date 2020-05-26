World News | Air India Flight with 136 Passengers on Board Departs from Moscow

World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI): Air India repatriation flight with 136 passengers on board left from Domodedovo Airport, according to Indian Embassy in Russia.

"Happy Indian citizens returning home!! @airindiain flight AI-1946 left from Domodedovo Airport with 136 passengers, including 33 females from Moscow to Delhi, including stranded labourers with full support of Domodedovo Airport and immigration," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally Reaches 4,009 in West Bengal With 193 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India, Dubai informed that there are four flights to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode and Trivandrum from Dubai today.

"Today we have four flights to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode and Trivandrum from Dubai carrying around 725 passengers. Consulate ensuring that no seat remains vacant and full capacity utilised. Request people to cooperate #VandeBharat," the Consulate General said in a tweet.

Also Read | Both Koreas Violate Armistice in Gunfire Exchange Inside Demilitarised Zone: UN Probe.

The central government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus induced lockdown. The second phase started on May 16.

External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar on Tuesday conducted a review meeting of Vande Bharat Mission with the aim to ramp up the scale of the repatriation exercise and enhance its efficiency.

"Just concluded a detailed review meeting of Vande Bharat Mission. Thank Team MEA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, DMA, Air India, MHA, Bureau of Immigration for their participation and contribution. The focus of the meeting was to ramp up the scale of VBM and enhance its efficiency," S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)