Islamabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu on Friday took charge as the 23rd chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), an official statement said.

A graceful change of command ceremony was held at the Air Force Headquarters, Islamabad, according to the statement issued by the PAF.

The outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, decorated Air Marshal Sidhu with the ranks of Air Chief Marshal and handed him over the ‘Command Sword'.

In his farewell address Khan recalled the PAF's achievement and said that his successor was a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities and an excellent human being who would serve with distinction.

To bid farewell to the outgoing Air Chief, a formation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft presented a farewell fly past.

During the ceremony a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented the Guard of Honour to the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff.

