Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): Aleksandr Selevko from Estonia won first place in the professional category of the Abu Dhabi Classic Trophy Figure Skating 2024, which concluded yesterday.

There were 105 male and female skaters from 15 countries who competed over four days from 15th to 18th February. The event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club and sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Winter Sports Federation.

The final day included the festuve Gala presented by the top-ranked skaters, including the international champion Selevko, who won first place in the professional category and is ranked 21st in the world.

The Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, Hamad Obaid Alsheryani, said the Abu Dhabi Classic Trophy Figure Skating 2024, in its second edition, has boosted Abu Dhabi's reputation as a top place for sports and tourism. He pointed out that the emirate drew in global winners and competitors from 15 nations.

The UAE Winter Sports Federation's Vice President, Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, and the AExecutive Director of Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club, Hamad Obaid Alsheryani, presented the awards. The champion was Selevko, with runners-up Simon Danielianc from Lithuania and Nawaka Ma from Hong Kong. Nataly Langerbaur from Estonia won first place in the professional female category. (ANI/WAM)

