Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has left a German hospital, where he was treated for the coronavirus disease for over a month and will come back to his country in the coming days, his office said.

In late October, Tebboune was transported to Germany for an in-depth medical examination following a doctor recommendation. Shortly after, the office announced that the president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The president assures the Algerian people that he is recovering and will return to the homeland in the coming days," the office said in a statement, published on Facebook.

In compliance with the recommendations of his medical team, the 75-year-old Algerian leader continues to undergo the rest of recovery procedures after leaving a specialized medical facility in Germany, the office added.

Tebboune has served as the president of Algeria since December 2019. He assumed the post after the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika following months of protests.

Since the start of the pandemic, 83,199 cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Algeria. To date, the North African country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,431, while the number of recoveries is approaching 54,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

