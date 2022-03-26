Beijing, March 26: All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed on Monday afternoon in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been confirmed dead, official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

The flight MU5735 had 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China updated on its website.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chinese aviation authorities said they had traced no survivors from the a crashed aircraft. China Plane Crash Update: Search Teams Find Second Black Box of Boeing 737-800.

"No survivors have been found so far in Monday's plane crash," said Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan branch, at a news briefing held Tuesday night, Xinhua reported.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines took off from Kunming to reach the destination Guangzhou but in between, the plane crashed at about 2:38 p.m. into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire.

